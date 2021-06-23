People on the Move
Director of Individual Giving and Donor Stewardship at United Way of Central Ohio. United Way of Central Ohio is pleased to announce the addition of Julia Wyche as Director of Individual Giving and Donor Stewardship. In her role, she develops and implements meaningful and strategic experiences for United Way's donors, and builds relationships with central Ohio's philanthropic community. Julia previously worked at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation. She has over 10 years of experience in the nonprofit industry.www.bizjournals.com