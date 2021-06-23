Cancel
Charities

People on the Move

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector of Individual Giving and Donor Stewardship at United Way of Central Ohio. United Way of Central Ohio is pleased to announce the addition of Julia Wyche as Director of Individual Giving and Donor Stewardship. In her role, she develops and implements meaningful and strategic experiences for United Way's donors, and builds relationships with central Ohio's philanthropic community. Julia previously worked at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation. She has over 10 years of experience in the nonprofit industry.

Charities

Jennifer Broome

Jennifer leads a team of fundraising professionals and manages multiple revenue streams to ensure that the critical work of Prosperity Now is fully funded. Her broad expertise in building comprehensive and sustainable fundraising programs is informed by years of experience in many types of revenue-generating activities.
Charities

United Way grants $9M to local groups dealing with pandemic fallout

United Way of Greater Cincinnati has notified more than 100 partner agencies they would receive a total of more than $9 million to help with fallout from the pandemic and continue serving local families. The money will be available to as many as 135 agencies in January, but granting the...
Charities

Oishei Foundation President Robert Gioia announces plans to retire

Leadership of one of the region’s highest-profile foundations will change hands next year. Robert Gioia will retire from the John R. Oishei Foundation at year’s end after 15 years as president, capping a career in philanthropy that followed a 37-year career in food manufacturing and investments. But don’t expect Gioia...
Crookston, MN

Northwestern Mental Health Center is now Alluma

Northwestern Mental Health Center, a private, non- profit behavioral health center, has changed their name to Alluma. The clinic, under the new name Alluma, said in making the announcement that it is “evolving to meet the growing the needs of the community.”. “Our community needs and the area we serve...
Mental Health

Pandemic hurt employees’ mental health, but employers can help

The pandemic had a debilitating impact on employee mental health, but employers can play a key role in maintaining emotional support for staff. Mental Health America released a survey conducted between February and September of last year that showed many employees suffered devastating mental health impacts during the course of the pandemic. These mental health effects could have wide-ranging impacts on employee motivation and workplace productivity as the economy creeps back to life.
Public Health

Frontline health care workers aren't feeling the 'Summer of Joy'

A largely unmasked nation celebrated America’s return to near-normalcy this past weekend with a ticker-tape parade in New York City, a dazzling fireworks display over the Washington Monument and countless Independence Day gatherings in cities and towns across the country. “A summer of freedom. A summer of joy,” is how...
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com

The Cleveland Clinic needs to make COVID-19 vaccination a condition of employment

As a person living with multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer, I am appalled by the number of staff at the Cleveland Clinic where I receive treatment who are not vaccinated against COVID. Every time I go to the lab in Independence, they have to hunt down a phlebotomist who has been vaccinated. They know my situation and how vulnerable I am. I have received both doses of the Moderna vaccine, but because my cancer is on the plasma cell responsible for making antibodies, my protection from the vaccine may be minimal, at best. I rely on those people around me to protect me by virtue of their vaccination status. When health care workers refuse to get the vaccine, they put me at great risk of dying from COVID-19. It is that simple!
Public Health

In Her Own Words: Sarah Broderick says 'the pandemic gave me hope'

As our communities reopen, women reflect on what the pandemic has meant to their families, colleagues, customers and communities. For Sarah Broderick, who took the CFO post at marketing agency Known this spring, the past 18 months represent a profound shift in values. "While it may sound shockingly counter-intuitive, and...
Torrington, CT

Torrington back-to-school plan focuses on emotional health

TORRINGTON — While it’s uncertain whether masks will be required of students when they return to class in September, the district’s reopening plan will follow any guidelines in place at the time, as well as focus on students’ mental — as well as physical — health. As the 2021-22 school...
Advocacy

NCI AWARDS PROMISING PRACTICE FUNDS TO FIVE NORTH COUNTRY ORGANIZATIONS

Funding for Projects to Address Unmet Healthcare Needs in Tri-County Region. Watertown, NY ----- Five organizations in the region were recently awarded grant funding to implement promising strategies to fill physical, social, and behavioral healthcare needs in the community. North Country Initiative (NCI) utilized $175,000 in remaining funding from the New York State Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment (DSRIP) program to strategically invest in Promising Practices that continue the impactful projects implemented as part of the program before it ended in March 2020.
Health Services

Lauren Ostling MD

Dr. Lauren Ostling launched her Mayfield Brain & Spine practice in April 2021. Dr. Ostling has expertise in minimally invasive spine surgery and image-guided neurosurgery. She treats patients with spinal disorders, brain tumors, spinal tumors, hydrocephalus and Chiari malformations, as well as adolescent patients transitioning to adult care. She sees patients at Mayfield's office in Green Township and performs surgery at Mercy West Hospital and the Mayfield Spine Surgery Center.
Business

Chyna Green

Project Diversity and Development Manager at Samet Corporation. Chyna focuses on the management of Samet's MWBE participation, Students in Construction, and Mentor-Protégé programs. Through Samet's construction projects, she strengthens MWBE businesses and collaborates with educational facilities to bring about workforce development through the Students in Construction program.
Montpelier, VT

Turner: Health care reform inaction

26,000, $500, and two: 26,000 represents the number of Vermonters who remain uninsured — most of whom find health care coverage here unaffordable; $500 represents the approximate premium a 40-year-old Vermonter will pay per month to afford the cheapest health care plan on the market; and two represents the number of major health insurance companies left in Vermont — Blue Cross Blue Shield and MVP.
Health Services

Hospitals see job losses again after a month of growth

The healthcare industry has been recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic in fits and starts, and while there are some signs of encouragement, particularly when it comes to volumes and reimbursement, the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the sector lost jobs in June following a small increase in May.
Nashville, TN

Nashville Health Care Council's Leadership Health Care Initiative Announces Board of Directors

Leadership Health Care (LHC), an initiative of the Nashville Health Care Council, announces the appointment of its 2021-2022 board of directors, effective as of July 1, 2021. Andrea Cleeton, vice president, operations improvement, LifePoint Health, has been named board chair, and, Drake Jarman, regional vice president, CarePayment, will serve as board vice chair.

