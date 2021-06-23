Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brenda Russell

Emmerie Grace Kilpatrick

chatsworthtimes.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmerie Grace Kilpatrick was born on October 1, 2001. A Monday. The sun was shining. She is the river that runs its course through mountains and valleys unaware of its destination or its origin. She is the cold winter morning exhale that you see linger and wrap itself around your face. She is the golden-tipped leaves of a solitary tree just after an early spring morning dew. She is the fading sunset on a hidden autumn day, the last hopeful rays of tomorrow telling you that today was goodness.

chatsworthtimes.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morgan Weeks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brenda Russell
Related
Geneseo, ILgeneseorepublic.com

Grace in Action Sunday June 27

The congregation at Grace United Methodist Church in Geneseo will be going out into the community on Sunday, June 27, with “Grace in Action.”. After a short worship service, groups from Grace will be out in the community from 9 a.m. to noon, involved with various projects, or in the church working avenues of serving others.
ReligionThe Daily Sentinel

Cross Words: The steady hands of grace

My wife and I are four months away from holding our baby boy, Dayton Emmaus. Then, a year or so from now, he’ll be holding our hands as he tries to balance himself and walk for the very first time. And our boy will stumble. He’ll fall down, unable to stand. But the calm hands of someone he trusts will pick him up and steady him again.
Musicwvtf.org

Scott Miller

Scott Miller performs Friday July 2 at SummerStage at Blackburn. He talks getting back to performinng, needing a van to do that, new songs, and crowd favorites. And we hear performances recorded in the WVTF studio.
Geneseo, ILgeneseorepublic.com

Grace in Action

The congregation at Grace United Methodist Church in Geneseo was out in the community on Sunday, June 27, with Grace in Action. After a short worship service, groups from Grace Church were involved with various projects, or in the church working avenues of serving others. The outreach happened in June...