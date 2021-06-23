Emmerie Grace Kilpatrick was born on October 1, 2001. A Monday. The sun was shining. She is the river that runs its course through mountains and valleys unaware of its destination or its origin. She is the cold winter morning exhale that you see linger and wrap itself around your face. She is the golden-tipped leaves of a solitary tree just after an early spring morning dew. She is the fading sunset on a hidden autumn day, the last hopeful rays of tomorrow telling you that today was goodness.