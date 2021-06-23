Cancel
SF Giants: Tommy La Stella begins rehab assignment

By Jeff Young
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA key bat is set to return soon for the SF Giants as Tommy La Stella is beginning a rehab assignment starting on Tuesday night. The veteran infielder sustained a left hamstring strain that has kept him on the shelf for the past six weeks. SF Giants: Tommy La Stella...

aroundthefoghorn.com
