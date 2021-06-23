SF Giants: Tommy La Stella begins rehab assignment

Nimmo (finger) will start in center field and bat leadoff in a rehab game Sunday for Triple-A Syracuse, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports. Nimmo will be making his first appearance for Syracuse -- and playing in his first game at any level -- since May 13, after his initial rehab assignment with the Triple-A affiliate was paused when he felt some renewed pain in the sprained finger on his left hand. Five weeks later, Nimmo is feeling healthy again, and he should be ready to return from the 10-day injured list at some point later this week once he ramps up a bit at Triple-A. Along with Nimmo, Michael Conforto (hamstring) is in the midst of a rehab assignment at Syracuse, so the Mets should soon be back to full strength in the outfield.