People on the Move

Director of Public Sector Campaigns at United Way of Central Ohio. United Way of Central Ohio is pleased to announce the addition of Bryan Shelton as Director of Public Sector Campaigns. Bryan is responsible for planning and organizing combined charitable campaigns for public sector organizations, including the State of Ohio, Franklin County, City of Columbus and The Ohio State University (Buckeyes for Charity). Bryan brings 25 years of experience and a proven track record of success in the areas of development and communication to his new role.