Orange Beach, AL

City of Orange Beach’s daily beach report for Wednesday June 23, 2021

OBA
 10 days ago
(OBA®) – Orange Beach, AL – Today we are flying yellow ylags. Yellow flags represent medium hazard with moderate surf and currents. This includes Orange Beach, Perdido Key, Gulf Shores and Fort Morgan. Please swim with caution. The gulf temperature is: 81 degrees and surf conditions are choppy with waves...

www.obawebsite.com
OBA

OBA

Orange Beach, AL
OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacola

 https://www.obawebsite.com
