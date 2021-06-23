City of Orange Beach’s daily beach report for Wednesday June 23, 2021

(OBA®) - Orange Beach, AL - Tropical Weather Outlook from the NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL as of 8:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue over the Bay of Campeche and southern Mexico in association with a broad low pressure area. This system is expected to move little during the next day or two, and any development should be slow to occur during that time period. However, the disturbance should begin to move northward by Thursday, and a tropical depression is likely to form late in the week when the low moves across the central or northwestern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall will continue over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days. Heavy rains could also begin to impact portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday. Please consult products from your local meteorological service for more information.