Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brian May Announces Reissue of Debut Solo LP ‘Back to the Light’

By Corey Irwin
Posted by 
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brian May has announced the reissue of his debut solo album Back to the Light. Originally released in 1992, the LP reached No. 6 in the U.K., while singles "Driven by You" and "Too Much Love Will Kill You" peaked within the Top 10. Though the album was less enthusiastically received in America, it has become a collectors item in the years since its initial release.

wdhifm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Oneonta, NY
172
Followers
1K+
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdhifm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Mercury
Person
Jay Leno
Person
Brian May
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reissue#Back To The Light#Will Rock#Brian May Announces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicthebrag.com

Queen’s Brian May to re-release his debut solo album

Brian May has revealed his plans to re-release his 1992 debut album ‘Back to the Light’, with the remastered version of the record to be released on August 6th. The Queen rocker said of the re-release: “I was a little nervous at the beginning, thinking what is this going to dredge up in me? But I loved getting back in there. I’m really just hoping it will connect with people who have never heard this stuff before.”
MusicPunknews.org

Titus Andronicus announce “The Monitor” 10th anniversary tour and reissue

Titus Andronicus have announced tour dates for this November. They will be playing their 2010 album The Monitor in full on all dates. The band will be reissuing a remastered version of the album for its 10th anniversary. It will be out on vinyl October 22 via XL Recordings. The band has also released a 2009 demo of "Titus Andronicus Forever". Titus Andronicus released An Obelisk in 2019. Check out the video and tour dates below.
Musicedmidentity.com

Paraleven Announces Debut LP ‘Apollo’ on Rose Avenue Records

Following the release of his new single “Tidal Wave,” Paraleven announced his debut album Apollo landing on Rose Avenue Records. If you’ve found yourself digging into the catalog of This Never Happened within the past couple of years, it’s likely that you’ve come across a release from Paraleven. The up-and-coming producer’s ethereal sound has permeated the label on multiple occasions with releases including his Ripples/Siphon as well as his Soloma EP. These releases led to him gaining traction in the scene and it’s been full speed ahead for the producer ever since.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Superchunk Announce Here’s to Shutting Up 20th Anniversary Reissue

Superchunk’s out-of-print 2001 album Here’s to Shutting Up is getting a 20th anniversary reissue this year. It’s coming to CD, LP, and limited orange swirl vinyl on October 22 via Merge. Each pressing comes with a bonus CD of unreleased demos. Watch the video for “Art Class (Song for Yayoi Kusama)” below. Mac McCaughan discussed the album in the below statement.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Joe Macre: Solo Debut for Former "Crack the Sky" Bassist

From the great Crack the Sky comes Joe Macre and his solo album, Bullet Train. Joe Macre is best known as the original bassist for the progressive rock band Crack the Sky, whose debut was voted album of the year in Rolling Stone Magazine in 1975 and is still considered one of the top fifty progressive rock albums of all time.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Dave Okumu of The Invisible Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song “RTN”

Dave Okumu, singer/guitarist with London three-piece The Invisible, has announced his debut solo album, Knopperz, and shared its first single, “RTN.” Knopperz is an instrumental album that combines hip-hop, jazz, and experimental electronic music and is a partial homage to J Dilla’s Donuts. Knopperz is due out September 24 via Transgressive. Check out “RTN” below, followed by the album’s cover art.
Rock MusicNME

Glassjaw announce 20+ anniversary reissues and details of London shows

Glassjaw have announced details of a new anniversary collection and two UK live dates. Billed as a 20+ year anniversary collection, the new series will see the reissues of the band’s first two studio albums, 2000’s ‘Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence’ and 2002’s ‘Worship And Tribute’, as well as a new live album.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Corinne Bailey Rae’s Self-Titled, Chart-Topping Debut Album For Vinyl Reissue

The hugely successful and acclaimed self-titled debut album by British singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae will be reissued on 180 gram vinyl on August 13. The multi-award-winning, UK No.1 set will be available on black vinyl and as a special edition brick-red vinyl version, and will now include the bonus track “Another Rainy Day.” The new editions can be pre-ordered now.
Musicofficialcharts.com

5SOS' Luke Hemmings releases debut solo single Starting Line and announces new album

5 Seconds Of Summer frontman Luke Hemmings has unveiled his debut solo single, titled Starting Line, and announced details of his new album. The band's lead vocalist is temporarily stepping out on his own after signing a solo deal with Sony Music. His first release Starting Line, co-written and produced with Sammy Witte (Maggie Rogers, Jessie Ware), starts as a sweeping piano ballad that swells into a stadium-sized singalong. Listen below:
Musichomenewshere.com

Peter Capaldi to release debut solo album

Peter Capaldi is returning to music with a debut album on the way. The former 'Doctor Who' star - who played the titular Time Lord for three seasons between 2014 and 2017 - was once the lead singer and guitarist of a punk rock band called The Dreamboys alongside comic Craig Ferguson as an art student in the 80s.
MusicAmadhia

The Best Reissues on Bandcamp: May/June 2021

We pick out some of the most crucial reissues and retrospectives recently dropped on Bandcamp, and look at the historic tales behind them. Whether it’s West African highlife, German post-punk, golden age hip-hop, or California neo-psychedelia, we’re here to lay out the best new oldies. Ron Everett. . 00:10 /...
Rock MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Glassjaw Reissuing First 2 Albums, Announce Live Album

In conjunction with their anniversary tour, Glassjaw are releasing a tour-exclusive vinyl collection featuring reissues of their first two albums, Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence (2000) and Worship and Tribute (2002). The set also contains a previously unreleased live album recorded at their London Forum show in 2011, Live at the Forum. A pre-sale for the vinyl begins on July 9, exclusively for those with a separately sold tour ticket. The package will be available to collect at the shows.
Rock MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

jxdn Lights The World On Fire With Debut LP, ‘Tell Me About Tomorrow’

“Yo, I think I just found the first artist I’m going to sign to DTA Records. This kid’s next. His name is jxdn,” says Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in the “Intro” to jxdn’s ambitious debut record. Tell Me About Tomorrow, 18 tracks of pop-punk volatility, manages to use early bands like Blink-182 and Green Day as jumping off points for jxdn’s own musical ferocity, a punk album “as I know it. What we were going for is bringing back an old sound and making it modern again,” jxdn says.
Musicmxdwn.com

Brian Setzer Announces New Solo Album Gotta Have The Rumble for August 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Checkered Flag”

Rockabilly legend Brian Setzer has announced a new solo album Gotta Have The Rumble. It’s his first in over 7 years and will be released on August 27, 2021 on Surfdog Records. The album was produced by Julian Raymond (Glen Campbell, Cheap Trick) and all songs were written or co-written by Setzer. It will feature 11 tracks. The new single, “Checkered Flag” was also released.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Brian May and Arielle detail the evolution of the Brian May Guitars Arielle

The sound of Brian May’s Red Special guitar is one of the most singular in rock. With its unique switching system wringing every drop of tone out of his trio of Burns Tri-Sonic pickups, it’s been Brian’s faithful companion on a hoard of hit records. American musician Arielle set out...
Rock MusicNYS Music

Albany Punk Band Senior Living Releases Debut LP Album

When you search the words “Senior Living,” the very last thing you’d expect is a bunch of 20-somethings moshing in a damp basement. New Yorkers Zac Geddies and Gino Lopez intend to change that. The Albany-native band has announced that their debut LP album, Anniversaries, will be available starting June 25.
Sciencecompletemusicupdate.com

Hayden Thorpe announces second solo album

Former Wild Beasts frontman Hayden Thorpe has announced that he will release his second solo album, ‘Moondust For My Diamond’, this autumn. Wanna know what he’s going for sound-wise this time? Well, he’s also released the album’s first single, ‘The Universe Is Always Right’. The album, he says, was inspired...
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

OFF! reveal new lineup, debut Metallica cover, prepping new album, reissues & film

The great Keith Morris-fronted punk supergroup OFF! have revealed their new rhythm section, with bassist Autry Fulbright II (ex-...And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead) and drummer Justin Brown (sideman for Thundercat, Esperanza Spalding, Ambrose Akinmusire, and others) replacing Steven McDonald (Redd Kross) and Mario Rubalcaba (Rocket From the Crypt, Hot Snakes), respectively. The first release with their new lineup -- and their first release in general in seven years -- is their cover of Metallica's "Holier Than Thou" for the upcoming 53-song tribute to The Black Album, The Metallica Blacklist. The original is one of the thrashier songs on Black Album, but OFF!'s cover ups the speed even more, bringing it back to the early '80s hardcore punk vibes that inspired Metallica and other thrash bands in the first place. The cover rips, and it comes with a video starring The Jesus Lizard's David Yow, Fishbone's Angelo Moore, and writer/director/actor Derrick Beckles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy