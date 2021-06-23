Cancel
Toronto 2021: Kenneth Branagh, Philip Noyce, Edgar Wright, Alison Klayman Titles Join Hybrid Edition

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' will screen as a special event on a giant Imax screen as TIFF plans more streaming than screening and virtual industry programming for its 46th edition. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. The Toronto Film Festival has unveiled another...

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
