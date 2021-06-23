Cancel
“I Want to Do In-Your-Face S***”: Kenya Barris on Why He Left His $100M Netflix Deal to Launch BET Studios

By Lacey Rose
The Hollywood Reporter
The showrunner turned mogul reveals a new record label, podcast venture, book deal and a first-look film pact: "It’s a special time in this industry if you’re Black and you have something to say." On an otherwise quiet Friday in October, Kenya Barris watched as his name hurtled through the...

Kenya Barris, New CBS Employee, Left Netflix Because ‘Netflix Became CBS’

Earlier this year, Black-ish creator Kenya Barris walked away from the $100 million Netflix deal he had signed in 2018, which he made after ending his other production deal at ABC. In a new Hollywood Reporter interview, Barris explained why he left Netflix, and confirmed that he will be forming and heading the new BET Studios at ViacomCBS. Barris’s high-profile sitcom for Netflix that he starred in, BlackAF, received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, while Astronomy Club, which he executive produced, was canceled by Netflix after one season. “I just don’t know that my voice is Netflix’s voice,” Barris put it. “The stuff I want to do is a little bit more edgy, a little more highbrow, a little more heady, and I think Netflix wants down the middle,” adding, “Netflix became CBS.” Which is hilarious because, you know, he literally left Netflix to join ViacomCBS. Later in the piece, ViacomCBS exec David Nevins says that since taking on this new position, which will also include podcasting and book-publishing ventures, Barris has pitched a reality show for CBS. Those are some Mixed-ish messages.
Why Steven Spielberg’s Netflix deal is not as groundbreaking as Netflix wants you to think

On Monday, June 21, Netflix generated the kind of headline-grabbing news that the streamer is famous for when it announced a deal with Steven Spielberg’s production company, Amblin Partners. Just like that, the world’s biggest filmmaker had joined the Netflix mothership, a development that the media touted as nothing short of world-changing. Netflix is in the Steven Spielberg business!
Steven Spielberg's studio to make films for Netflix

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Netflix Inc added acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg to its roster with a joint announcement on Monday of a deal for his Amblin Partners production company to supply multiple movies a year for several years. The Academy Award-winning director of big-screen classics such as “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Schindler’s...
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Says “Netflix Became CBS”

From 2017 to 2019, Netflix signed creators Shonda Rhimes ($100 million), Ryan Murphy ($300 million), Kenya Barris ($100 million) and duo David Benioff and D.B. Weiss ($200 million) to massive nine-figure deals. Given the enormity of the streamer’s spending spree, it’s only natural to expect a succession of cinematic sensations to follow. But outside of Rhimes’ hit series Bridgerton, the returns from Netflix’s $700 million expenditures have left much to be desired. We likely won’t see another mega deal from Netflix in this vein for some time as a result.
Watch Idris Elba in new 'Suicide Squad' trailer; Kenya Barris inks multi-project development deal with Audible; and more

Idris Elba takes center stage in the new trailer for DC and Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad. Directed by James Gunn, the film, which is a standalone sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, follows Elba as Bloodsport, one of the imprisoned convicts from Task Force X who is sent on a mission by Viola Davis‘ Amanda Waller to destroy Jotunheim, a Nazi-era prison and laboratory. The action film also stars Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Pete Davidson and more. The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6.
Netflix, Spielberg’s production studio announce partnership

(CNN) — Steven Spielberg’s production studio announced a new partnership with a major streaming service. Amblin Partners will produce multiple new feature films for Netflix each year. The companies have not announced how long the multi-year deal would last, nor if Spielberg himself would direct them. Spielberg has directed some...
Every Kenya Barris Show & Movie Coming Soon to Netflix

Kenya Barris is a prolific television writer, director, and actor who is most known for his various ABC series including black-ish. He signed a lucrative Netflix deal back in August 2018 and although it hasn’t been completely plain sailing, the creator has a lot of projects underway at Netflix. The...
Kenya Barris and Interscope Records Announce Joint Venture Record Deal

Interscope Records today announced a joint venture record label deal with award-winning multihyphenate Kenya Barris and his company Khalabo Ink Society. The partnership brings Barris’ Khalabo Music record label into the Interscope fold, marking Khalabo Ink Society’s formal expansion into music. With music playing a large part in all of the company’s film and television content, the partnership was a natural next step in Khalabo Ink Society’s creative evolution.
Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society Strikes Major Deal With Audible

Kenya Barris‘ production company, Khalabo Ink Society, recently signed an exclusive worldwide multi-project development deal with Audible Inc. Projects from the collaboration will range across genres including original scripted multi-cast fiction, unscripted nonfiction, audio-documentary, and journalistic audio. Further expanding its creative footprint, Khalabo Ink Society has also launched a dedicated audio content division in support of the prolific deal. Working alongside Founder/CEO Barris, the audio content team will be led by Head of Audio Production, Gila “WeezyWTF” Shlomi.
H.E.R. Talks Working With the Obamas on New Netflix Series 'We the People' (Exclusive)

H.E.R. calls working with Barack and Michelle Obama on the Netflix series, We the People, "life-changing." ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the singer as well as series creator Chris Nee and director Peter Ramsey about the new animated show -- which is produced by the Obamas through their Higher Ground Productions as well as by Kenya Barris through his Khalabo Ink Society banner -- that focuses on educating children on United States civics lessons through music.
‘Castlevania’ Animation Studio Powerhouse Inks First-Look Deal With Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Powerhouse Animation Studios, which is behind Netflix’s Castlevania franchise and the upcoming Tomb Raider and Skull Island anime series, is formalizing its relationship with the streamer by signing a first-look deal to produce more animated series. Under the pact, Powerhouse Animation will continue to work with Netflix on the...
This Week in TV: ‘Monsters at Work,’ ‘Big Brother,’ Sharks

NBC and PBS' annual Independence Day specials are also on deck for July 1-7. Disney+ has launched several series based on Star Wars and Marvel properties, and now Pixar is getting into the act with a show set in the Monsters Inc. world. It’s among the highlights of the first week of July, along with the returns of Big Brother and Love Island, annual 4th of July specials and the beginning of a whole bunch of shark-related programming.
‘Black-ish’ creator Kenya Barris launches new record label and podcast network

Hollywood producer and executive Kenya Barris just made another power play and entered into a joint venture label deal with Interscope Records and his new label Khalabo Ink Society. The fit makes perfect sense for the “Black-ish” creator as music plays an integral part of his film and television works. Khalabo Ink Society is the name of Barris’ production company as well.
6 New Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of new movies and shows have touched down on Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max – and there are plenty of new additions to keep you entertained from Friday through to Sunday. If you're planning a movie night for the weekend, you're in luck, from brand new releases to old favorites, there's plenty of choice on the streamers this week.