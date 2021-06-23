The Gardener: Four Attributes Of A Great Leader

Seye is a Tech Marketing Leader and Creative Writer. Many people have defined leadership, and many say it changes based on the situation. They say styles of leadership change depending on the challenge you are trying to solve. This theory allows you to categorize leaders into four groups based on the situation: leaders who tell you what to do, leaders who suggest what to do, leaders who show you what to do and leaders who encourage you to do what you want to do. I’d say my definition of a leader is someone who guides others to get the job done.