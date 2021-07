Tuesday’s fixture will serve as the Club’s Pride in Our City match in celebration of Pride month and in remembrance of the five-year anniversary of the June 12, 2016 tragedy. Facing off against the same opposition they did in their return to the pitch five years ago, the Lions will wear rainbow numbers on the back of their Thick n Thin kits along with a specialty jersey patch located in the center of the chest. The side will also sport adidas’ “Love Unites” rainbow tops for warm-ups with the items set to be auctioned off after the match.