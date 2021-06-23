Cancel
Dalton, GA

Glenda Paulette Pratt Hughes

chatsworthtimes.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenda Paulette Pratt Hughes, age 68, died on June 14, 2021, at her home in Dalton, Ga. Glenda is survived by Jake Hughes, her loving husband of 31 years; her children and their spouses, Jason (Christie) Bell, of Dalton, Ga., Shelly (Greg) Bryson, of Sugar Valley, Ga., Maranza (Mark) Mathis, of Dalton, Ga., Jerine (Tony) Gentry, MarLetta (Jesse) Simmons, and Landon (Leslie) Hughes; grandchildren, Joshua (Megan) Bell, Shaylon (Tiffany) Chappell, Brady (Deanna) Chappell, Matthew Bryson, Keira Bryson, Whitney (Jamie) Haygood, Rachel Mathis, Alesha Hughes, Haley Hughes, Madison Hughes, Carter Hughes; great-grandchildren, DJ Bell, Kendra, Zane, Cass, Eden, Eliza Chappell, Alyssa, Ashlynn, Aspen, Anniston Biester, Kendall and Gabe Haygood; siblings, Steve (Shannon) Pratt, Lynette (Paul) Dunham, Jarene Pratt (Ricky Luster); brother-in-law, Mike Kelley; many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family, too many to name as well as special family friends, The Starnes family.

chatsworthtimes.com
