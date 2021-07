The deputy director-general of the UN's nuclear watchdog will travel to Iran next week, Iran's envoy to the UN in Vienna was quoted as saying by state media on July 3. '[Massimo] Aparo...will visit Iran this coming week. His visit is in line with routine safeguards activities and within the framework of a comprehensive safeguards accord,' Kazem Gharibabadi said, according to the official government news agency IRNA.