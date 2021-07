Joe Berardo, a prominent businessman and collector best known for founding the Museu Coleção Berardo in Lisbon in 2006, has been arrested under suspicion of committing fraud, new reports indicate. Two years ago, Berardo was sued by three separate Portuguese banks in an effort to recover $1.2 billion in debt, which launched the criminal investigation into his dealings. Now, Berardo has been accused of moving several works of art in his collection into a trust in an attempt to protect the works from creditors. This week, authorities conducted upwards of 50 searches within homes and banks throughout Portugal in an attempt to gather evidence.