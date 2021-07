U.S. Olympic Trials: American Women’s Freestyle Relays Looking Shaky on Road to Tokyo. While many Americans have asserted themselves or defended their status as Olympic medal contenders this week in Omaha, few events have seen more of a dropoff from the pre-meet status quo than the women’s freestyles. With just two freestyle finals to go (the 800 free Saturday and the 50 free Sunday), it’s hard to find a medal contender in any of these six events outside of Katie Ledecky. At the same time, the potential of the American women’s freestyle relays has been drastically reduced.