I caught a very small fawn in my yard Friday while grandkids were visiting - it had serious wounds near its tail and was obviously in distress. My granddaughter , knowing what a big deer hunter I am, kept telling me not to shoot it (as I carried it around my yard until we could find somewhere to get it cared for). We found a sanctuary near Laurens only 30 minutes from where I live that cares for any injured wild animal and it relies on donations. I got there with the fawn almost at dark but they said they would have taken it in even later. They have pictures on Facebook and several ways to donate. Posting this hoping there are a few soft-hearted folks to give them a hand after seeing the pictures they have posted. They even have a heron in a bath tub with a bucket of fish- check them out!