In celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th birthday, Minecraft gets an all-new DLC, complete with procedurally generated locations, whether it be a standard forest trail or beach route to the iconic Green Hills Zone and Chemical Plant Zone. Just like its SEGA counterpart, there are rings to collect. Sure, they may be the blockiest rings you have ever laid your eyes on, but they get the job done and there are also plenty of obstacles to dash past as well as bosses to defeat. Read more for a video and additional information.