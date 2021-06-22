Cancel
Agriculture

Vegan Cheese That’s Identical to Dairy, But Made Without the Cow

By Maxwell Rabb
 15 days ago
New Culture, a San Francisco-based food technology company, has developed a "dairy-identical" vegan mozzarella that it is bringing to market in 2023. Dairy identical means that the new product is made of a milk protein called casein, which along with whey protein makes up the proteins in cows’ milk, but this casein is created without the involvement of cows. Instead, the company uses a fermentation process to replicate casein so that it can be used as the based of “real cow cheese” that is better for the planet (since animal agriculture is a major contributor to greenhouse gasses), and better for animals, who stay out of the equation. But anyone who avoids dairy for health reasons or because they are allergic or intolerant to casein may want to take a pass.

