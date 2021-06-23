Monster Whodunit Werewolves Within Is a Side-Splitting Creature Feature

They were called “video nasties” — those 1980s slasher flicks and splatter films filled with sexual violence, graphic depictions of murder and gallons of Caro syrup that, for a brief moment, were considered the root of all evil in Thatcher-era Britain. For years, some of the genre’s most extreme examples, whether homegrown or imported, were considered cinema non grata by U.K. censors. When videotapes hit the market, however, a number of horror movies considered too dangerous for the general public found their way into folks’ VCRs, and suddenly, you could watch eyes being gouged out and guts being liberated from bodies over and over again. Uncut versions of previously banned or butchered-to-death works like I Spit on Your Grave, The Last House on the Left, The Beyond or The Driller Killer were a button-push away. Moral watchdogs cried foul and claimed these movies not only desensitized kids to degeneracy — think of the children! — but caused crime rates to rise. And as fingers were pointed and 50-point-font headlines demanded action, these home-entertainment intruders once again found themselves at the mercy of a pitiless censorship board.