Following the 2019-20 season, the Denver Nuggets had a new level of expectations set for them after their run to the Western Conference Finals last year in the bubble in Orlando. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray had moved up multiple tiers to join the top stars in the sport while Michael Porter Jr. flashed his scoring prowess. The team’s other top player in the playoffs was Jerami Grant. Grant was offered a 3-year/$60 million deal in the offseason to remain with Denver, but he opted to sign with the Detroit Pistons for the exact same amount of money but a bigger role. So, how do you replace a 3-and-D wing that was your attempt at answering LeBron James, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the playoffs? You sign JaMychal Green.