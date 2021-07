The College Basketball Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its offseason conference check in series by highlighting the Big Ten Conference. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) go team by team in the Big Ten prediction what each team should look like and prediction their upcoming season. Will Purdue be the team to beat in the Big Ten? Is Juwan Howard and Michigan must watch tv this season? What does Eric Ayala coming back to Maryland really mean? How will Mike Woodson and the Indiana Hoosiers do in year one? Does Rutgers postseason hopes rely on Ron Harper Jr and Geo Baker returning? Is Northwestern and Nebraska flying under the radar? What should we expect from brand new coaches at Minnesota and Penn State? Will Iowa reload and get back to the big dance? What should we expect from the Wisconsin Badgers this winter? Could Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans be vastly improved? How will Illinois and the Brad Underwood rebound after a good season? Will Ohio State be a contender in the Big Ten? We talk it all on this episode of The College Basketball Experience.