Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

30-Day Challenge: Who is your all-time favorite Bears DL?

By Jacob Infante
windycitygridiron.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Bears signed Julius Peppers to a six-year contract in 2010, it was perceived as one of the biggest free agent signings in team history. A five-time Pro Bowler with 81 sacks in 8 seasons by the time he signed with Chicago, Peppers had established himself as one of the best pass-rushers in the league. He was a 6-foot-6, 283-pound monster who blended a shredded frame with a diverse pass-rushing arsenal and rare athleticism for his size. He already had six seasons with double-digit sacks since being selected with the second overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, and he projected as an impact player for an already talented Bears defense.

www.windycitygridiron.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mcmichael
Person
William Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Pro Bowler#Nfl Draft#Nfc Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

30 Day Challenge: Players the Bears Passed on in the NFL Draft

Our Chicago Bears have been... how should I put this? Pretty bad at drafting in the last couple of decades outside of a few great picks like Roquan Smith, Matt Forte, Devin Hester, and Brian Urlacher. So I decided to go back to the year 2000 and analyze what star players the Bears should have drafted instead of who they actually took.
NFLNiners Nation

Where ESPN/PFF rank 49ers roster going into 2021 NFL season

Going into the 2021 NFL season, oddsmakers are bullish on the San Francisco 49ers. DraftKings has the Niners tied for the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. The 49ers have one of the most talented core groups in the NFL. George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Trent Williams are among the best at their positions and give the Niners a championship-level nucleus.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

30-Day Challenge: Which current or historical Bear would you like to have a beer with?

Being a charter franchise of the National Football League means the Bears have as long a list as any to choose from, so selecting a player to spend time with over a drink means you’ll have to come prepared, with a purpose. Would you choose the most interesting character you could think of from your favorite season? Dick Butkus, Steve McMichael, or Tarik Cohen are some options which come to mind. Or would it be the player who was there in the biggest moments? Brian Urlacher, Sid Luckman, and Mike Singletary would have plenty of stories to tell.
NFLchatsports.com

Random Ramsdom: What is your favorite game day tradition?

With plenty of time to kill before training camp, we’re going to be doing a lot of open discussion on various topics. They’ll range across a variety of talking points but of course will all center around the Rams and you, the fans. Today’s topic will certainly pump up the...
NFLchatsports.com

30 Day Challenge: Change One Thing in Chicago Bears History

The year is 1969, and the Chicago Bears had a team with some talent. Future Hall of Famers Gale Sayers and Dick Butkus both had All Pro seasons. The defense had some additional talent with the likes of Doug Buffone and Ed O’Bradovich, but on offense, outside of Sayers, the Bears had very little.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

30 Day Challenge: What’s the worst Bears hot take you’ve ever heard?

Chicago really is a hot take city. Sure, sports brings out the worst (or dumbest) of us but I think Chicago is really up there with other cities for just most garbage and meatball fans out there. Over the years I’ve heard plenty of terrible takes. Whether it’s a Bob...
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

30-Day Challenge: What 2021 holds in store

You’re not supposed to rebound right away after missing on a top quarterback. The kind of lofty investment necessary to even hope that a young signal caller succeeds means you’re often back at Square One when he doesn’t. Your entire roster was tailored to his abilities. The championship window you thought was open, and was only cracked open because he was at his most affordable while still gifted. When that falls through, you’re picking up the pieces, wondering where it went wrong. You’re thanking your lucky stars you still have a job.
College SportsPosted by
MountaineerMaven

2024 DL 'All Smiles' Following WVU Offer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

10 most overrated players going into the 2021 NFL Season

The 2021 NFL Season is approaching and it’s bound to be a great one. With so many emerging stars in the league paired with established stars, the NFL is set to have an enticing season and future. The talent level in the league will be unreal, but there are always overrated players.
NFLCBS Sports

Tim Tebow, Jaylon Smith headline list of NFL veterans from each team who should fear chopping block in 2021

It's the nature of the NFL that, inevitably, the old is removed to make way for the new. As unpleasant as it might be, teams around the league go through the perennial process of having to shave their roster down from 90 men to a more manageable count of 53 in late August, and that means making tough decisions that doesn't always involve simply shooing away the obvious. Sometimes, the roster casualties are those most don't see coming, while others are admittedly a tad more obvious.
NFLCBS Sports

Ranking NFL divisions by running backs: Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara help NFC South edge out competition

Every position on the field matters, including running back, a truth that tends to fly over the heads of those who see them as mostly disposable. And while it's true that, generally speaking, an average to below-average halfback is more easily replaced than, say, a quarterback -- that's not the case in totality. There are certain players who transcend such a styrofoam cup hypothesis, and routinely help their respective team win games. What's fun is attempting to determine which divisions have compiled the best talent at the position, and who could stand to improve in their scouting efforts.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Simply the best: George Kittle tops NFL Wire list of top 11 TEs

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. George Kittle missed eight games for the 49ers last year, but he's still the best player at his position according to an NFL Wire list. More San Francisco 49ers News. PFF...
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Ryan Pace Approval Rating

With the NFL Draft and the bulk of NFL free agency behind the Chicago Bears, we wanted to gauge how you guys are feeling about general manager Ryan Pace as the team readies itself for the 2021 season. What ended up happening this offseason may not have been their initial...
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

What is the Bears biggest X-Factor heading into the 2021 season?

My early guess on the Chicago Bears 2021 record has them right about in the same spot as the last two years, 8 wins. I know I’m higher on the Bears than some are, but could see this team flirting with postseason aspirations while hovering around .500 all year, and with the new 17 game schedule I wouldn’t be surprised with an 8-9 or 9-8 finish.
NFLUSA Today

Bills overall roster ranked fourth-best in NFL by ESPN, PFF

Two of the heavy hitters in ESPN and Pro Football Focus teamed up and ranked every NFL roster, from top-to-bottom, 1-32. The Bills fared very well, perhaps unsurprisingly so following their 2020 trip to the AFC Championship game. Overall, the Bills are said to have the fourth-best roster in the NFL with training camp just around the corner.