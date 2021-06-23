30-Day Challenge: Who is your all-time favorite Bears DL?

When the Bears signed Julius Peppers to a six-year contract in 2010, it was perceived as one of the biggest free agent signings in team history. A five-time Pro Bowler with 81 sacks in 8 seasons by the time he signed with Chicago, Peppers had established himself as one of the best pass-rushers in the league. He was a 6-foot-6, 283-pound monster who blended a shredded frame with a diverse pass-rushing arsenal and rare athleticism for his size. He already had six seasons with double-digit sacks since being selected with the second overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, and he projected as an impact player for an already talented Bears defense.