Is raccoon turning Cupertino cat’s napping spot into a bathroom?

I’ve been on the hunt for Korean hot dogs and finally found a place in the Bay Area where it makes authentic hotdogs with the most amazing cheese pulls. If you do not know why Korean hot dogs are popular, it's because they are known to have a very crispy outer crunch and you bite into a mozzarella stick for the ultimate cheese string. There have been a few places in San Francisco and the South Bay but Myungrang is my favorite. Located in the Main St Plaza in Cupertino, you’ll find Myrungrang located right between Ippudo and Sul & Beans. It is a pretty small shop so you place an order first then wait outside until your order is ready. Myrungrang fries the hot dog made to order so it is piping hot and ready within minutes of ordering. If you are looking for a great snack, this is one place you should check out since everything on the menu is less than $8, and depending on the option you choose, it can even be less than $5. What a steal!