Cupertino, CA

Is raccoon turning Cupertino cat’s napping spot into a bathroom?

By Joan Morris
East Bay Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEARJOAN: I have evidence of critter feces in my backyard. It is too large to be from a rat or cat. Raccoons have been in my yard in the past. This is in an area (where) my older cat spends her time in the afternoons, but I take her inside in the evening. The feces appear in the mornings.

www.eastbaytimes.com
