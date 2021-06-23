Caverns Friday Summer Speaker Series: 'Reptiles and Amphibians of Montana'

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will host a free talk entitled “Reptiles and Amphibians of Montana” on Friday, June 25, at 8 p.m. in the park’s campground amphitheater. What is the difference between reptiles and amphibians? How many turtle species are native to Montana? Which snake has a pointy snout perfect for digging up toads? In this talk, you will dip your toes into the exciting world of herpetology and learn about the reptile and amphibian species that call Montana home.