Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Caverns Friday Summer Speaker Series: 'Reptiles and Amphibians of Montana'

By Elizabeth Pullman
whitehallledger.com
 13 days ago

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will host a free talk entitled “Reptiles and Amphibians of Montana” on Friday, June 25, at 8 p.m. in the park’s campground amphitheater. What is the difference between reptiles and amphibians? How many turtle species are native to Montana? Which snake has a pointy snout perfect for digging up toads? In this talk, you will dip your toes into the exciting world of herpetology and learn about the reptile and amphibian species that call Montana home.

www.whitehallledger.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitehall, MT
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reptiles#Amphibian#Montana Wild#Montana State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson left off Olympic team after marijuana test

Suspended sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been left off the U.S. Olympic team roster released by USA Track and Field on Tuesday after she tested positive for marijuana, meaning she won't compete at the Tokyo Olympics. “First and foremost, we are incredibly sympathetic toward Sha'Carri Richardson's extenuating circumstances and strongly applaud...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Live Updates: Tropical Storm Elsa lashes Florida Keys

Tropical Storm Elsa is churning near Florida, drenching the southern part of the state. It is passing near the Florida Keys before moving near or over parts of the state's west coast later on Tuesday. As of 11 a.m., Elsa was about 65 miles west-northwest of Key West and 215...

Comments / 0

Community Policy