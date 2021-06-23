WATCH: Freshman Feature Episode 22 - Tommy Doman
When coming up with a list of the immediate impact freshman from the incoming freshman class for the Michigan Wolverines, I didn’t expect a specialist to make the top of my list. Tommy Doman of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s is a player who could break the starting lineup at punter as a true freshman with his pedigree. Ranked by most services as the top punter in the nation, Doman also is ranked as a top eight kicker in the class, as well, making him the best combo specialist prospect in the class.www.maizenbrew.com