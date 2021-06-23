Orioles mock draft roundup: Experts best guesses with 2.5 weeks to go
One familiar feeling for an Orioles fan from the bad times of a decade ago and beyond was the sense that one of the most exciting days of the season, if not the most exciting, was the first day of the draft. The team picked either third, fourth, or fifth in six straight years from 2007-2012. When you pick in the top five on draft day, you can dream that everyone is a future star. Worry about the messy reality later.www.camdenchat.com