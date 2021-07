Alex Tanguay is here to save the power play. We hope. His name is synonymous with the Colorado Avalanche team of the late 90s and early 00s that the Red Wings had annual meetings with in the playoffs. As a rookie, Tanguay was part of the Avs team that knocked out the Wings in the 2nd round of the 2000 playoffs. The teams were on a collision course again the next season if not for the Los Angeles Kings -- they upset the Wings, 4-2, in the 1st round. Thanks to the Kings, the Avalanche had a clearer path to their second Stanley Cup victory, and Tanguay was a big part of it with 21 points in 23 games in the 2001 playoffs.