After being on the air for nearly a decade and a half, The Real Housewives of Orange County has seen lots of cast members come and go. In fact, the show has officially gotten to a point where there are no original cast members left. While it doesn’t appear that any of the show’s OG stars plan on coming back, someone with a good amount of RHOC history has decided to return for the upcoming 16th season. Heather Dubrow who originally joined the show from seasons 7 to 11, is back in the building. A lot of people are pleasantly surprised to see one of the . While it’s clear that she’s had a change of heart, a lot of RHOC fans can’t help but wonder what could possibly be bringing her back. Keep reading to find out why Heather Dubrow is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County.