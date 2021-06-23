A hit-and-run accident injured a 25-year-old mother and a one-year-old child in Covelo (Covelo, CA)

On Monday, a 25-year-old mother and a one-year-old child sustained injuries following a hit-and-run accident in Covelo.

The incident occurred at 7:40 p.m. when the suspect’s vehicle ran a stop sign and crashed into the victims’ vehicle. The impact of the collision propelled the victim’s vehicles into a bush. According to authorities, the woman suffered a head injury. On arrival, rescuers took both the woman and child to Howard Memorial Hospital in Willits. Officers confirmed that the mother is 25 years old and the child is one year old. The identity of the injured victims remains undisclosed at this time.

The incident remains under active review.

