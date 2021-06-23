Anacortes asks community for support for Tommy Thompson Train

Buy Now Steam pours from the Tommy Thompson Train in December 2015 down a stretch of track in Anacortes. Skagit Valley Herald file photo

ANACORTES — The city of Anacortes is asking the community for donations to fund a $140,000 display of the Tommy Thompson Train after a local group withdrew its support of the project.

The city had been working with the nonprofit Anacortes Railway Group to establish a display of the narrow-gauge steam train built by Thomas “Tommy” G. Thompson, Jr. The train ran through Anacortes from 1979 to 1999.

The display would fulfill a 2012 donation agreement between the city and the Thompson family.

In mid-April, Mayor Laurie Gere introduced plans to renovate an existing train shed at the Depot to establish a display.

Several weeks later, however, the Anacortes Railway Group informed the mayor and City Council it no longer wished to support or participate in the project, according to an April 26 letter from the group.

Without the support of the railway group, the city would need to allocate at least $140,000 in its budget to renovate the train shed and consult with a steam engine expert, according to a staff presentation at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Ongoing annual operating costs — including train and shed maintenance and staffing costs for the display — are estimated at $87,000.

To do the renovations and fund the display, the city would need to cut other items in its budget, City Attorney Darcy Swetnam told council members Monday.

A majority of council members said they did not support cutting budget items to fund the train display.

“I feel we have very pressing capital needs already, as well as human and social needs, and staffing needs that exist already,” Council member Carolyn Moulton said.

She said she favors returning the train to the Thompson family.

The Thompson family previously told the city it wished to rescind its donation of the train and have it returned to the family. The family reiterated those wishes in a June 16 letter from the family’s attorney.

The letter states that exactly nine years have passed since the city entered into an agreement with the family to care for and eventually establish a display, and the train still sits in an old shed.

During a public comment period Monday, family attorney Lisa Carney again urged the City Council to return the train to the Thompson family.

“The idea that further discussion of the same thing that has been discussed will get us to a new spot, it’s not really a rational path,” she said.

The only other person who offered public comment was Tammy Guffey, a candidate for mayor.

“I lean toward giving it back to the family and moving on,” Guffey said.

Council member Ryan Walters said the council should first give the public an opportunity to contribute funds for a train display.

“We should put it out to the community and see if they want to fund it,” he said.

Council members agreed to revisit the question of what to do with the train in several weeks.

“It wouldn’t hurt to wait two weeks to give the public a chance,” Gere said. “Maybe we’ll get a miracle donor.”