Nintendo of America and Canada are ready for some summer tunes and mixes, considering what title is the next full game trial for Nintendo Switch Online members. Be the DJ at home or on the go with FUSER from Harmonix (the creators of Rock Band and Dance Central). Play with friends or solo, the full game will be available to play from Tuesday, June 29th at 10 a.m. PT to Friday, July 9th at 11:59 p.m. PT. Plus, you’ll be able to purchase the game digitally for $29.99 (normally $39.99) during its official “Game Trials” run.