Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skagit County, WA

After year off, Dirt Cup ready to return to Skagit Speedway

By TREVOR PYLE @goskagit
Posted by 
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29k0NW_0acyYyR900
Buy Now Harli White leads his heat into the third turn during the first night of racing in the 2019 Dirt Cup at Skagit Speedway. Skagit Valley Herald file

ALGER — After a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup is ready for a return that is likely to feature warm weather and a large field of drivers.

Skagit Speedway's crown jewel event is set to kick off Thursday, and track owner Steve Beitler said the sprint car field is looking like it may be one of the biggest in years, with more than 50 drivers signed up and indications the field may top 60.

"The popularity has grown over the years. Everyone wants to come and try to win. And the weather's nice this year. That always helps when you have a solid forecast. People know they can travel 10 to 15 hours, and there'll be great weather," he said.

In addition to the sprint car field, the event will also include the midget class, which Beitler said will also have a robust field likely north of 35 competitors.

The speedway is allowed 50% capacity in the grandstands, which Beitler said will allow for plenty of fans for all three days. He said the speedway and fans will need to follow safety guidelines.

With the temperate forecast to be in the 80s or 90s, Beitler has another type of safety in mind, and hopes fans will, too.

"The biggest thing we'll push this weekend is to stay hydrated, sunscreen ... Things like that will be important," he said.

Fans out at the speedway this weekend will see a sprint car field topped with American Sprint Car Series drivers, as well as Skagit Speedway drivers and competitors from far-flung locations such as New Zealand, Texas and Oklahoma.

The field is expected to include a familiar face to Skagit Speedway fans: J.J. Hickle, a Pacific Northwest-based driver who has raced at the speedway before and is coming off a win at the Fred Brownfield Classic in Grays Harbor.

Hickle earned one of the more startling Skagit Speedway wins in recent years with a victory at the 2019 Summer Nationals, blasting past several competitors for the win.

He's currently the ASCS circuit points leader with three feature wins and 10 finishes in the top 10.

Hickle will face a stacked group of competitors, not just in fellow ASCS drivers but in local stalwarts such as Cam Smith, who is coming off a 360 track championship in 2019 and has three feature wins this season.

Smith finished atop the ASCS-heavy field Saturday at the Fred Brownfield Classic before a flip on Sunday that caused him and his crew to have a busy week heading into Dirt Cup.

"We won Saturday night and then crashed and destroyed the car on Sunday. Now we're building a brand-new race car this weekend," Smith said. "We hope it's close to what we've had all year .... We should be close enough to be competitive."

If Smith is close to previous performances, he should be a tough competitor. Not only did he have a sterling performance in Grays Harbor, but he led wire-to-wire to win a feature race the previous week at Skagit Speedway.

"We wanted to be really good for when Dirt Cup and the Fred Brownfield came around. We spent a lot of time working on that this offseason," he said of himself and his crew.

Smith said, "Dirt Cup is always unique. I grew up as a kid watching it. Now to get to race in it over the years is very cool. The format, the competition level from the guys across the country makes it a marquee event. We want to defend hometown turf when these guys come to town."

Anyone who can't attend in person can stream the event at skagitspeedway.tv.

Community Policy
Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley Herald

Mt. Vernon, WA
1K+
Followers
162
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Skagit Valley Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Washington Sports
County
Skagit County, WA
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Nationals#Weather#Sunscreen#Race Car#Alger#Speedway#American#Ascs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Race Cars
News Break
Motorsports
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StateNBC News

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens as it heads toward Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa continued to weaken Saturday night as it headed toward Florida, forecasters said. The National Hurricane Center said the storm, a downgraded version of the first hurricane of the Atlantic's 2021 season, could hit the west coast of the state Tuesday as it slowed down slightly in the Caribbean.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

At least 17 dead after Philippine military plane crash

A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway Sunday, killing at least 17 military personnel while at least 40 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue and recovery efforts were ongoing. The aircraft had...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...