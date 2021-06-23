Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Elton John to bring final tour to Bank of America Stadium next year

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — The Rocket Man is landing at Bank of America Stadium next September.

Elton John has announced that Charlotte will be among the stops on the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour in North America and Europe.”

He will play at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 18, 2022. Officials said tickets go on sale next Wednesday, June 30 at 10 a.m. at EltonJohn.com.

The farewell tour will kick off in Frankfurt, Germany next May and will finish with two nights in Los Angeles in November.

“I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career,” John said as part of the release of the 30-date tour. “Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time.”

You can expect to hear an array of hits from his 50-plus years in music, including “Bennie and the Jets,” Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer.”

[ ALSO READ: Garth Brooks concert at Bank of America Stadium rescheduled to fall ]

Elton John is the latest in a series of big events at Bank of America Stadium, including upcoming concerts with Garth Brooks and Billy Joel.

Garth Brooks will be playing on Sept. 25, 2021 and Charlotte will host Billy Joel on April 23, 2022.

