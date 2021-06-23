Cancel
Economy

Euro yawns as German PMIs accelerate

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe euro is almost unchanged in the Wednesday session. In North American trade, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1940, down 0.01% on the day. An important gauge of economic activity is the PMI reports, and the news was positive out of Germany and the eurozone. German PMIs improved in May, as services and manufacturing continue to show strong expansion. Manufacturing PMI rose from 64.0 to 64.9, and the Services PMI climbed from 52.8 to 58.1. Eurozone PMIs posted similar numbers, signalling that the eurozone recovery continues to deepen, as the vaccine rollout moves ahead at a brisk clip.

Jerome Powell
Euro
CurrenciesDailyFx

Long GBP/JPY: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

Long GBP/JPY – Multi-Year Trendline Under Pressure. A confirmed break above 156.00 opens the way higher. GBP/JPY is up around 30 big figures from the spike low made in mid-March 2020 with the daily chart showing a series of higher highs and higher lows printed along the way. A lot of the thrust behind this move has been from an improving British Pound, while the Japanese Yen continues to struggle due to a seemingly never-ending dovish monetary backdrop.
Businessmarketpulse.com

Canadian dollar edges lower ahead of NFP

The Canadian dollar has posted slight losses on Friday. In the North American session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2408, down 0.17% on the day. The US dollar is on an upswing and USD/CAD has gained 0.95%, as the pair has erased most of the losses from a week earlier. Canada’s...
Businesskitco.com

Euro zone producer prices accelerate in May

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone producer prices accelerated in May, driven by a surge in energy prices, data from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed on Friday. Eurostat said prices at factory gates in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 1.3% month-on-month for a 9.6% year-on-year...
Businessmarketpulse.com

European stocks look to all-time highs ahead of US jobs report

After an upbeat close on Wall Street and a fresh record high on the S&P500, European bourses are also out of the blocks on the front foot. The strong rally from the first half of the year has transferred across into a solid start to Q3, as investors look ahead to the US non-farm payroll data due later today.
MarketsNBC San Diego

Fed Could Be a Surprise Catalyst for the Markets in Holiday Week

The Fourth of July holiday week looks like a sleeper for stocks, with little data and quiet pre-earnings season trading. But the Fed releases the minutes from its last meeting where it revealed it was starting to talk about cutting back on its bond buying. If there are more details, it could move markets.
Businesswhtc.com

Fed, ECB minutes and all eyes on China inflation

(Reuters) – Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S. Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China – here’s a rapid tour of next week’s top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. The week after the U.S. payrolls report is...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

ECB should not tolerate inflation overshoot, Weidmann says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should not start tolerating higher inflation under its new policy framework, as that could be taken as a sign that it is trying to bankroll indebted governments, ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Thursday. ECB policymakers are in the middle of debating a...
Businessmarketpulse.com

European shares soar as economic recovery ramps up

European stocks are charging higher, boosted by optimism surrounding the economic recovery in the region. Data revealed that Eurozone manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace on record in June as the economy continued to recover from the third wave of Covid. The region’s recovery has clearly ramped up a gear, despite price pressure also increasing.
BusinessFXStreet.com

When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release its latest manufacturing business survey result, also known as the ISM Manufacturing PMI at 14:00 GMT this Thursday. The index is anticipated to edge lower to 61 in June from 61.2 previous, still point to robust expansion in the manufacturing sector. Given that the Fed looks more at the labour market and inflation than growth, investors will keep a close eye on the Employment and Prices Paid sub-component. The Employment Index is expected to jump to 53 from 50.9 in May and the Prices Paid Index is forecast to slip to 87 in June from 88 in May.
EconomyFXStreet.com

US: ISM Manufacturing PMI edges lower to 60.6 in May vs. 61 expected

US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell slightly in June. US Dollar Index continues to move sideways below 92.50. The economic activity in the US manufacturing sector continued to expand in June albeit at a softer pace than it did in May with the ISM's Manufacturing PMI declining to 60.6 from 61.2 in May. This reading came in slightly lower than than the market expectation of 61.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

ECB's Lagarde says euro zone recovery still fragile

FRANKFURT, July 2 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy is beginning to rebound from a pandemic-induced slump but the recovery remains fragile, the European Central Bank's President Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Friday. ECB policymakers have started to debate when they should dial back their emergency bond...
Public Healthkitco.com

European factories racing as Asian manufacturers see momentum weaken

LONDON/TOKYO (Reuters) -European factories continued to ramp up their post-lockdown recovery in June but Asian manufacturers saw momentum weaken amid rising input costs and the reintroduction of curbs to combat a new wave of coronavirus infections, surveys showed. Euro zone manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace on record last...
WorldShareCast

Week ahead: Global services PMIs, FOMC minutes

Financial markets' focus over the coming week will be on a slew of survey results on services sector activity from around the developed world for the month of June. The surveys, including that for the UK, will be released on Monday. And while those for the euro area are expected...
Businessthecommunityvoice.com

Inflation outlook for 2021

Is the Fed ahead or behind in its monetary policy regarding inflation?. As our nation continues to recover from the effects of COVID-19, one economic trend has been capturing news attention as of late. Consumer prices are rising amidst economic recovery. In fact, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.8 percent in April 2021, jumping by a greater-than-expected 4.2 percent year-over-year.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields dip ahead of U.S. data

MILAN, July 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged lower on Friday with investors on hold ahead of U.S. jobs data which might affect the Federal Reserve’s narrative about the economy and its monetary policy stance. More dovish signals came from the European Central Bank (ECB) with President...
MarketsLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - The dollar hit three-month highs on Thursday but traded within narrow. ranges as investors looked to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for clues on whether the Federal Reserve. will start to reduce monetary stimulus sooner rather than later. The U.S. dollar index, which measures...
EconomyForexTV.com

Australia Manufacturing Growth Slows In June

Australia’s manufacturing growth expanded at a softer pace in June, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Thursday. The IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 58.6 in June from a record 60.4 in May. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. The flash reading was 58.4.