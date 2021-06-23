Euro yawns as German PMIs accelerate

The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release its latest manufacturing business survey result, also known as the ISM Manufacturing PMI at 14:00 GMT this Thursday. The index is anticipated to edge lower to 61 in June from 61.2 previous, still point to robust expansion in the manufacturing sector. Given that the Fed looks more at the labour market and inflation than growth, investors will keep a close eye on the Employment and Prices Paid sub-component. The Employment Index is expected to jump to 53 from 50.9 in May and the Prices Paid Index is forecast to slip to 87 in June from 88 in May.