Lovett Library's Book Walk Continues the Conversation on Race

The library now has HOTSPOTS! Thanks to the CARES grant, we have 5 hotspots to loan out to adult cardholders for a year. Come check them out. The 2nd Summer Reading Challenge special prize winner was Thomas Bain. His prize basket includes Gallup the Galloping Pony, donated by the Overton Department Store. Also donated for this week’s basket is an adorable stuffed Elmo from Sonja McCowan at Pickers Palace and a great old-fashioned stick horse from Buttons Winningham at the Emporium. The wonderful books and electronic learning toys are given by Beth Geary and Vicky White at the Emporium. We are so proud of Thomas and all the kids coming in to get books this summer. Keep it up!