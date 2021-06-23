Cancel
Lovett Library's Book Walk Continues the Conversation on Race

By Dana G.
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have been to the Lovett Memorial Library recently, you have likely seen the Black Lives Matter book walk prominently displayed in its park. The idea came from Lisa Browne of Colorful Stories. Following the racial justice movements last summer, Browne wrote a short story that developed into her idea to create a book walk that children and families could enjoy. She hoped that her story would spark developmentally appropriate and meaningful conversations between children and their families about similarities and differences; skin color, race, and racism.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Colorful Stories#Covid
