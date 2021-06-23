Cancel
Oil extends gains, gold in narrow range

By Sophie Griffiths
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil prices only appear to go in one direction lately. Both oil benchmarks are on the rise on Wednesday as demand continues to outstrip supply. Thanks to successful vaccination programmes, economies are reopening, and fuel demand is ramping up. Strong demand is draining inventories, boosting oil prices towards fresh multi-year highs.

Jerome Powell
