Melty Blood: Type Lumina to be released on September 30th worldwide, latest trailer

By Lite_Agent
perfectly-nintendo.com
 10 days ago

Delightworks have announced that Melty Blood: Type Lumina will be released on September 30th worldwide. Unfortunately, only Japan is getting a retail release, and fans in Europe and North America will have to settle for the digital version (or import a physical copy from Japan). Two editions will be available...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#From Japan#Melty
