Melty Blood: Type Lumina to be released on September 30th worldwide, latest trailer

Apple Reveals September Release Date in New Foundation Series Trailer. Apple TV has debuted a new teaser for the upcoming Foundation series. The video announces that the series created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman will hit the streaming service in September. It also features plenty of fresh footage, introducing the world created by author Isaac Asimov. We got a closer look at the Galactic Empire and its peculiar lifestyle, in addition to watching Hari Seldon predicting the pending collapse of the empire thanks to his mathematical skills. The rulers won’t like Seldon’s discovery, and the man of science will have to do whatever it takes to save the future. While many details are still under wrap, it will be interesting to see how Apple will adapt the legendary story created by Asimov, who devoted plenty of space to ideas in his works rather than frantic action.