Bravo’s ‘Family Karma’: Were Monica Vaswani and Her Boyfriend Rish Childhood Sweethearts? (Exclusive Clip)

Bravo‘s Family Karma viewers finally get to know Rish Karam’s family and find out if Rish and Monica Vaswani were actually childhood sweethearts. Cameras follow Rish and Monica to Rish’s family’s home and get a taste of what a Friday night is really like for this party-loving family. “A typical Friday night at Rish’s house means the music is at full blast,” Monica describes in an exclusive clip. “All Indian Bollywood songs. Rish’s dad will not have his first drink until he does his pooja [worship]. It’s pooja, wait a little bit. And then the first drink of the night.” Monica hangs out at Rish’s family’s house and viewers get to know Rish’s parents and brothers who rib the couple about being childhood sweethearts.

