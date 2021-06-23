Cancel
Vin Diesel gave Dwayne Johnson “tough love” when he joined the 'Fast & Furious' franchise

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVin Diesel had a much-publicized feud with his Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson back in 2016 — something Diesel now chalks up to what he calls a little “tough love.”. Johnson, who debuted his Luke Hobbs character in 2011’s Fast Five, referred to some of his male...

