Elizabeth Olsen was "mortified" by the thought of the Scarlet Witch and the Vision (Paul Bettany) leading their own television series for Marvel Studios, which launched Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with WandaVision. What was planned as the second Marvel series after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier instead went first when Falcon delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic put Wanda Maximoff and Vision out in front, starring in a meta and surreal sitcom that Marvel producer Kevin Feige envisioned as a celebration of television and the decades of classic sitcoms that inspired WandaVision.