Tré Burt – “Sweet Misery”: DJ Pick of the Week

By Katie Alexander
lightning100.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTré Burt implores listeners to stay strong amid the feelings of sadness and misery in his new single “Sweet Misery.” Burt’s sophomore album You, Yeah, You is comprised of 12 songs and is set to release on August 27th. Burt’s narrative album features artists such as Phil Cook, Kelsey Waldon, and Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath. “Sweet Misery” is the first song on the record and is Stephanie’s DJ Pick of the Week!

