Meet the Oakland Artists and Collectives Holding it Down for the Town During the Pandemic

In the past year, online music livestreams abounded as artists searched for ways to support themselves during the COVID pandemic. And the SmartBomb VHS series, organized by the SmartBomb Oakland collective, has been key to keeping the Town’s music scene alive during the pandemic. Along with other collectives like We Are The Ones We’ve Been Waiting For (WATO) and organizations like Lower Grand Radio, SmartBomb has been demonstrating the power and unity of the Oakland music community during these difficult times.