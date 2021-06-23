Cancel
Aspen, CO

Gustafson: Saddle up, ghost riders

By Britta Gustafson
Aspen Times
 10 days ago

When the dust settles in the rodeo arena and the breathless cowboy clambers to his feet, wiping the crimson sweat from his brow, it's like watching a part of our living history here in Snowmass Village. As he slaps his hat clean against his thigh, squinting from the rays of the setting sun, he pulls that hat back down as he hurls himself out of sight, leaving behind only the ting of his spurs against the rails. And then he is gone, like the stories of yesteryear that he personifies.

