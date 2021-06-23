Gustafson: Saddle up, ghost riders

This year’s Ketchum Kalf Rodeo in Glenwood was a welcome return to something resembling normal. There were almost balletic hands in the air trying to keep seated on a fussy horse. There were airborne acrobatics as horses unseated their riders, sending them to fall wherever gravity would take them, as long as it wasn’t back on the horse. There were breakaway events with calves almost looking like they were enjoying the (literal) horsing around. If you don’t know rodeos, you might wonder what the big deal is with barrel racing—they don’t move, so how do you race them? But anyone in the know loves seeing graceful barrel racers barreling around the barrels. And then there were very small people practicing on their smaller steeds.