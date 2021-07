The internet's obsession with cats is almost as old as time itself. It doesn't take much for a feline to go viral online and so it was only a matter of time before Jarvis the husband-stealer grabbed people's attention. The adorable furball became an online sensation after his cat mom posted pictures documenting how Jarvis had taken a fancy to her husband and demoted her to the role of the third wheel in their relationship. It all began a few months ago when Nasrin Hami from Thailand began posting a series of wholesome photos on Facebook showing how her husband Anatchai is constantly doted on by their gorgeous feline.