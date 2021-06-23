Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tourism

Being responsible does not mean being boring!

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism and Tread Lightly!. A perfect day outside can turn south quickly if an accident occurs. Being safe, responsible, and prepared will not only help reduce the occurrence or effects of an accident, but it can also help keep your public land healthy, open and beautiful. Don't worry though, if you follow these tips, your hairs will still stand up traversing the trails, you'll still get to take the perfect action selfie, you'll still see the incredible sights Utah has to offer, and the travel tales you tell will still be more than epic!

www.ksl.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Being Boring#Atv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Ethics
News Break
Helmets
Related
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Falls into the Ocean and Waits for God to Save Him

Today's jokes are about two men and their experiences with the ocean and how they turned to God. However, it got them into hilarious situations. A man who could not swim very well fell into the ocean. He did not panic because he knew God would save him. A boat rode past, and the captain yelled, "Hey, do you need help?" The man responded, "No, God will save me."
KidsThrive Global

What Does Saying “No” Mean to You?

Imagine hearing these questions from people in your life:. Do you notice any resistance coming up in your body? Does your cynical sidekick in because you’ve heard some of them all too often? Do you automatically feel guilty just hearing the questions because you immediately want to say “No” without hesitation but feel like you’re supposed to want to say “Yes!”?
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

Letters: Responsibilities come with being a father; positive memories are not enough

Some have had a difficult time meeting the responsibilities of being a father. And frankly many of us have just not done a very good job of that at all. I do believe that most fathers love their children dearly, and that they carry memories with them such as the last time their children jumped into their arms with hugs and kisses saying "Daddy's home, Daddy's home," or the looks on their children's faces on Christmas morning, or the love in their sleepy eyes as you read them a story, sang them a song, or said a prayer with them at bedtime. And these memories will endure to the end, and if there is a realm beyond this one, then for eternity. We see things much differently when we get older than when we are young or in the middle of our years. But no matter what your circumstances are, or what your family history is, I believe that it is important to wish your father the best on his special day, if not only for the reason that it will make you a better person for having done so. I sure do wish that I could.
Salt Lake City, UTksl.com

Beloved wagon leads Salt Lake family to collect 9 more cars and counting

The first generation on Christensens on a family trip. Current owner Scott is being held by his older sister. (Christensen family photo) — Editor's note: This is part of a series at KSL.com featuring some of Utah's coolest cars. If you own a customized vehicle — from sports cars to semitrucks — email jormond@ksl.com with a photo of the vehicle and a brief description for consideration.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Kirk Nugent: “Being mentally well means that your mind is in order and functioning in your best interest”

Being mentally well means that your mind is in order and functioning in your best interest. You can think, feel and act in ways that create a positive impact on your physical and social wellbeing. Richard Carlson wrote a book entitled, “Don’t sweat the small stuff…and it’s all small stuff.” I believe that is sage advice. Stress is one of the great detractors of good mental health, and as a species, we spend a lot of time going from one perceived crisis to the next, which studies have shown will rapidly deteriorate not only our physical health but our mental health as well.
Drinksvinepair.com

Ask Adam: How Long Does Boxed Wine Stay Good After Being Opened?

Boxed wine is a wonderful thing. It’s perfect for a large group, or to have in the house for a glass or two with your meal when you don’t want to open a bottle. And the wine inside the box keeps getting better and better; gone are the days when your only option was Franzia. Now, there are great options for whites, rosés and light reds that come inside boxes, and they are begging to be enjoyed.
Hobbiescookcountynews-herald.com

Attitude of Being

It was about day two into a 14-day trip across the Quetico from north to south when I realized the mistake. Through a communication error with the Wilderness Canoe Base trail shack kitchen, I’d left about . of the food I’d requisitioned for my trip behind. I was 24 years old, and this was my third-year guiding. I should have […]
SocietySentinel-Echo

Musolf: Being a delusionist beats being a realist

How well I remember when I first became aware of the concept of wishful thinking. I was five and my best friend received one of the first Barbies with bendable legs for her birthday. One afternoon she came over to play and when she left, she forgot her bendable Barbie. Instead of going over to her house and returning the doll like I should have, I spent the remainder of the day bending Barbie’s legs back and forth, back and forth, back and — well, you get the idea.
Environmentearlycountynews.com

Living Green, What Does that Mean?

Living green, it’s a term we hear quite often these days and a lifestyle that many people are migrating to. But what exactly does ‘living green’ mean? Making the decision to ‘live green’ means choosing a healthier way of living that is more eco-friendly or healthier to our living environment. It is reducing the imprint that we individually make on the environment based on what we do and the products we use daily.
RecipesVegetarian Times

Being an Adult Means Pizza Parties Any Time You Want. Make It Happen with These Recipes.

Look, we know this is controversial, but hear us out: Pizza. Yes, it may sound like a bold idea, but we we think it has potential to really start going places. As evidence, please allow us to submit this collection of some of the best pizza recipes from the Vegetarian Times archives and around the web. All are vegetarian, many are also vegan or gluten free. They’re all pretty great – though if we’re being totally honest, the best pizza for us is just whatever we’re eating right now.
Diseases & Treatmentsgentside.co.uk

This man lived without a heart for 555 days

Who knew you could live your life to the fullest extent without a beating heart inside your body? Well, this was the case for 25-year-old Stan Larkin who managed to live almost two years without a heart. The US man had to have his heart removed from his body in...
ReligionThrive Global

Being Not Anxious for Anything and Being Anxious for Nothing…

“Be not anxious for anything, but with thanks giving and supplication, make your request known to God. And the peace of God that supersedes all understanding will guide your heart and your mind in Christ Jesus”. – Apostle Paul (Phil 4 : 6-7) With keen observation, one sees some very...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
LaShaun Williams

Zoo Atlanta shares 5 important questions on being a responsible souvenir buyer

ATLANTA, GA — Zoo Atlanta shares their five important questions on how to be a responsible souvenir buyer, so that you won't be purchasing problematic items. Getting close the summer means you're getting close to summer holiday. You and your family or friends might be considering to take that trip you've been pushing off since early 2020. Whether you're travelling within the United States or abroad, chances are you'll want to buy some souvenirs along the journey.
Religionharrisondaily.com

Being of ‘distinction’

It has happened again. We received some great nominations for Men and Women of Distinction and everyone couldn’t be chosen. It is always so difficult to narrow down a long list of well-qualified individuals to just a few. I’m so thankful that God never has to narrow down His list...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Someone save me from this nightmare’: TikToker reveals 5-star Airbnb listing is actually ‘hoarder’s house’

Airbnb has “betrayed” one TikToker’s trust after the listing she booked turned out to be a “hoarder’s house.”. The TikToker, who goes by Phoenicopterus Ruber or @phoenruber on the platform, shared pictures of a bed and breakfast that was supposedly listed on the Airbnb website and then compared them to what she actually found. The TikTok has received over 134,000 views.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman accidentally drugs herself by sniffing a flower

A TikTok user accidentally poisoned herself and sniffing a beautiful-looking flower - that turned out to be toxic.Raffaela Weyman (RALPH), a musician who goes by @songsbyralph on the platform, took to her page to discuss her frightening experience after taking in the aroma of a seemingly harmless yellow flower.“Me and my BFF found this beautiful flower and spent the night deeply inhaling its smell,” the text over screen read as she put the flower to her face.When speaking to Indy100, Weyman, who is from Toronto, said that she wasn’t familiar with the plant because it doesn’t grow in the...
Collegesksl.com

Origami inspires BYU student to make surgery safer

Jacob Sheffield, a graduate student at BYU, loved to play with origami as a kid. Now, it’s turned into a passion for making surgery safer. (Aubrey Shafer, KSL TV) — PROVO — Imagine driving through a storm without your windshield wipers. Your view is fogged up and obscured with water droplets. That's what often happens to surgeons during laparoscopic surgery, a common way to operate. Using creativity, a Brigham Young University student is hoping to make surgery less risky.