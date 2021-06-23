Being responsible does not mean being boring!
This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism and Tread Lightly!. A perfect day outside can turn south quickly if an accident occurs. Being safe, responsible, and prepared will not only help reduce the occurrence or effects of an accident, but it can also help keep your public land healthy, open and beautiful. Don't worry though, if you follow these tips, your hairs will still stand up traversing the trails, you'll still get to take the perfect action selfie, you'll still see the incredible sights Utah has to offer, and the travel tales you tell will still be more than epic!www.ksl.com