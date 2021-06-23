Being responsible does not mean being boring!

Some have had a difficult time meeting the responsibilities of being a father. And frankly many of us have just not done a very good job of that at all. I do believe that most fathers love their children dearly, and that they carry memories with them such as the last time their children jumped into their arms with hugs and kisses saying "Daddy's home, Daddy's home," or the looks on their children's faces on Christmas morning, or the love in their sleepy eyes as you read them a story, sang them a song, or said a prayer with them at bedtime. And these memories will endure to the end, and if there is a realm beyond this one, then for eternity. We see things much differently when we get older than when we are young or in the middle of our years. But no matter what your circumstances are, or what your family history is, I believe that it is important to wish your father the best on his special day, if not only for the reason that it will make you a better person for having done so. I sure do wish that I could.