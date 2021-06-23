A Guide to the Punk Scene in Italy
There was no cultural or musical movement leading up to the explosion of punk in Italy. Proto-punk bands like the Stooges and MC5, who were considered forerunners to the movement elsewhere, never really took hold in the country. In the latter half of the ‘70s, “rock” in Italy meant prog: bands like Genesis and Gentle Giant were the primary reference points for a younger generation looking to investigate a more aggressive sound. Punk didn’t hit Italy until nearly two years after it started taking root everywhere else.daily.bandcamp.com