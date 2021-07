Waves were made two weeks ago when news broke that the college football playoff was going to expand. Although expansion was the foregone conclusion, it wasn’t clear how it would look. The last update was that the CFP committee considered 63 different models, which we humorously covered back in April. As far as a serious commentary on what expansion could and arguably should look like, we tackled that one back in December. With actual plans in place, this post will evaluate the decisions made so far and address the remaining questions that will need to be answered between now and September, when the vote is scheduled to occur.