Flowertown, “Flowertown”

Amadhia
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA canceled gig is always a bummer—especially when it’s the result of a global pandemic that halts the live music industry, shuts down cherished scenes, and endangers the livelihood of artists. But Karina Gill and Mike Ramos have spent the past 15 months finding a silver lining within that black cloud. In March of 2020, they were set to share a bill in San Francisco—Gill with her band Cindy and Ramos with his, called Tony Jay. They even wrote a tune together in anticipation. Once COVID-19 killed the show and sent everyone home, they just kept going; sending ideas back and forth, forming them into songs, and eventually recording them under the name Flowertown. Within weeks, they had six songs out on a self-titled EP (complete with masked-and-distanced cover art), and two and a half months later, they released a second EP, titled Theresa Street. (Both came out on the excellent Paisley Shirt Records label.) Now, those two cassette-only releases are being remastered and pressed to vinyl by Mt. St. Mtn records.

