Marvel Acquires Key Land in Hope Brook Adjacent to First Mining and Sokoman Minerals

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: MMV) (MNRLF: OTCQX) (FRANKFURT: M8M) is pleased to announce that, following a successful mapping and sampling program conducted last month by the Company's Chief Geologist, Jeff Hrncir, about 4.8 kilometers southwest of the Company's main gold target, the Standby Mine, a 2.5 km long north-northwest trending band of well mineralized, metamorphosed and folded chert-grunerite of the Rochford Formation recording some of the highest grade gold values sampled in the Rochford District to date has recently been staked by Mineral Mountain. A total of 15 unpatented BLM claims totaling approximately 280 acres were staked to cover the 2.5 km length of this mineralized trend which includes three historical high-grade gold producers; the Black Eagle situated at the southern end of this trend, and the King of the West and Yellow BirdDeposits both near the north end. This new mineralized trend in the district has seen little modern exploration despite the significant potential to outline large volumes of high-grade mineralized iron formation beginning at surface.