Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Marvel Acquires Key Land in Hope Brook Adjacent to First Mining and Sokoman Minerals

dallassun.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FRA:O4T1)(OTCQB:IMTFF); ('Marvel' or the 'Company') is please to announce it has acquired a significant land position within the Hope Brook Area. Marvel has staked 763 claims (19,075 hectares) which are strategically located and contiguous to First Mining Gold and to Sokoman Minerals-Benton joint venture (Figure 1).

www.dallassun.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Mining Companies#First Mining Gold#Sokoman Minerals Benton#Coastal Gold Corp#Matador Mining#Moosehead#Queensway#Sokoman Benton#National Instrument#Company#Qp#Property#The Tsx Venture Exchange#Canadian#Blackfly Au#Chromium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Economydallassun.com

Great Atlantic Signs Contract for 2021 Diamond Drilling at Its 100% Owned Golden Promise Gold Property, Central Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR)(FSE:PH01) (the 'Company' or 'Great Atlantic') is pleased to announce it has signed a contract with Rally Drilling Services for 2021 diamond drilling at its Golden Promise Gold Property, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt. Phase 2 diamond drilling is scheduled to resume immediately at the gold bearing Jaclyn Zone, specifically at the Jaclyn Main Zone and Jaclyn North Zone.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Delta Announces AGM Results

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'the Company') (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Monday, June 28, 2021. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management.
Economydallassun.com

Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Geochemical Sampling at Letain Nickel Cobalt Project, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. ('MLD' or the 'Company') (TSXV:DIA)(FKT:M85) is pleased to announce a team of geologists has completed geochemical sampling over an area 100m by 300m at the main zone at the Letain Nickel Cobalt Project, Dease Lake British Columbia. The exploration team arrived by helicopter June 28th and acquired 10 geochemical samples over 1m sections.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Northern Vertex Announces Debenture Payment and Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEE) (USOTC: NHVCF) ("Northern Vertex" or the "Company") a Western U.S. focused gold producer with district-scale exploration potential in the Walker Lane Trend, announced today that under the terms of the convertible debentures issued under the convertible debenture indenture dated July 31, 2020 (the "Indenture") between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, it has elected to satisfy its obligation to pay an aggregate of C$166,371 in interest accrued on the C$6.71 million convertible debentures by issuing to such debenture holders on the interest payment date of June 30, 2021 an aggregate of 519,910 common shares.
Energy Industrydallassun.com

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Joint Venture with Premiere Empire Energy to Install Electronic Charging Stations

Premiere Empire Energy Provides EV Charging Management Solutions Including Customer Services Issues. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Premiere Empire Energy, LLC, ('Premiere') to provide electric charging stations to both company's clients.
Industrydallassun.com

Victory Sampling Program Reveals Highly Anomalous Zone With Readings Up to 1500 ppm Li at Smokey Lithium

Strong Results of Mapping and Sampling Program To Guide Accelerated Exploration Plan for Smokey Lithium. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FRA:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ('Victory' or the 'Company') is excited to announce strong initial results of its previously announced extensive sampling program on its Smokey Lithium property in Esmeralda County, Nevada.
Economymining-technology.com

McLaren gets exploration permit for Kerrs gold property in Canada

The Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines (MENDM) in Canada has granted a mineral exploration permit to McLaren Resources for the Kerrs gold property. The permit for the 775ha Kerrs gold property, which is located in the prolific Timmins Gold District of north-eastern Ontario, has been issued for an initial three-year term.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

StrikePoint Gold Closes $4,512,500 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2021) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 18,050,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.25 per unit for gross proceeds of $4,512,500. Each flow-through unit will comprise one flow through common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 per share for a period of 18 months.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Plurilock Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, is pleased to announce that during its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on July 2nd, 2021, each of the six nominees listed below, described further in Plurilock's management information circular dated May 18th, 2021 ("Circular"), were elected as Directors.
Metal Miningalbuquerqueexpress.com

Idaho Champion Gold Acquires Private Surface and Mineral Rights at Champagne Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1) ('Idaho Champion' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Property Lease and Option Agreement (the 'Agreement') with a private family (the 'Lessor') to lease, with an option to acquire, 100% interest in new surface and mineral rights on properties within Idaho Champion's Champagne Gold Project in Idaho, USA.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) Rises By 10,900.0%

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 10,900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
GamblingBusiness Insider

Mineral Mountain Stakes Three Historical High Grade Gold Producers 4.8 km Southwest of Standby Mine, Rochford District

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: MMV) (MNRLF: OTCQX) (FRANKFURT: M8M) is pleased to announce that, following a successful mapping and sampling program conducted last month by the Company's Chief Geologist, Jeff Hrncir, about 4.8 kilometers southwest of the Company's main gold target, the Standby Mine, a 2.5 km long north-northwest trending band of well mineralized, metamorphosed and folded chert-grunerite of the Rochford Formation recording some of the highest grade gold values sampled in the Rochford District to date has recently been staked by Mineral Mountain. A total of 15 unpatented BLM claims totaling approximately 280 acres were staked to cover the 2.5 km length of this mineralized trend which includes three historical high-grade gold producers; the Black Eagle situated at the southern end of this trend, and the King of the West and Yellow BirdDeposits both near the north end. This new mineralized trend in the district has seen little modern exploration despite the significant potential to outline large volumes of high-grade mineralized iron formation beginning at surface.
Businesstcbmag.com

Duluth-based Ikonics to Be Acquired by Cryptocurrency Miner TeraWulf

Easton, Maryland-based TeraWulf Inc. and Duluth-based Ikonics Corp. would not seem to have much in common. TeraWulf is a cryptocurrency mining company, while Ikonics focuses on imaging technologies. But in a deal announced on Friday, TeraWulf will acquire Ikonics, which will make TeraWulf a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq...
Duluth, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Publicly traded Duluth firm acquired by bitcoin mining company

DULUTH – A Maryland-based bitcoin mining company is merging with Duluth-based imaging technology firm Ikonics Corp. in an unlikely combination. The move puts the cryptocurrency company on the Nasdaq and will likely see Ikonics spun off into a private company. Ikonics shareholders will receive $5 per share, a contingent value...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Canada's Hudbay Minerals resumes production at Lalor mine

(Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc, a Canada-based diversified mining company, said late Thursday that it has resumed operations at its Lalor mine, where production was halted due to a fatality last week. Hoisting activities resumed on June 23 and production has returned to normal levels at the mine, located in...
Economyresourceworld.com

Magna Mining’s Initial 2021 Drilling Intersects 33.8 Metres of Ni-Cu-PGM Mineralization

Magna Mining Inc. [TSXV: NICU] announced drill results for the first two drill holes at its Shakespeare Project, located near Sudbury, Ontario. Drillhole MMC-21-15 intersected 0.51% Nickel Equivalent over 33.8 metres in the Gap Zone, thereby supporting the Company’s thesis that the existing NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate can be expanded in this near-surface part of the Shakespeare deposit.
Metal Miningdallassun.com

Discovery Minerals Applauds Geological Team's Review of Ruby Gold Mine and Work Program

Discovery Minerals applauds the results of their Geological team's evaluation of the Ruby Gold mine. GRASS VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Discovery Minerals LTD (OTC PINK:DSCR), the precious metals exploration and production company, is pleased to announce the completion of their geological review and work program for the Ruby Gold Mine on the widely known ' Mother Lode ' in Northern California.