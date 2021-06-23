ATF Offers Reward For Information on Sunnyside Burglary

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office and state officials are warning of a scam based around the state's vaccine lottery program. Every Tuesday until July 13 the state picks winners from the pool of people who have been vaccinated in Washington. The winners are contacted by phone but state officials say they would never ask for financial information like bank accounts or Social Security numbers. But those are the things the scammers will ask you for if you get a scam call. That's a red flag say authorities. State officials say all they need to ask you about is the information you wrote down when you received your shot. They will only ask you to confirm the information so they can get you your prize.