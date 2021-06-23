Cancel
Sunnyside, WA

ATF Offers Reward For Information on Sunnyside Burglary

By Lance Tormey
 11 days ago
A cash reward is being offered by federal authorities to find the person or people responsible for burglarizing and stealing firearms at the Ace Hardware store in Sunnyside on June 6. The reward is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF. Authorities say suspect...

Yakima, WA
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

AgriculturePosted by
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Pistachio Thief and Racial Discrimination Defeat

**Deputies in Tulare County California arrested a man for allegedly stealing and reselling more than 24 tons of pistachios. According to www.agweb.com, the Touchstone Pistachio Company ran an audit earlier this month and discovered something wasn't right, so the county’s ag detectives jumped into action and quickly found a tractor trailer full of the missing nuts.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Yakima Police Trying to Identify Body Found Sunday

Yakima Police are hoping to identify a man's body found in Lake Aspen on Sunday. Officers were called to the Yakima lake at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday for the body found by people fishing at the east end of the lake near the shoreline. Authorities believe the body had been in the water for about a week. No foul play is suspected in the death but police want to identify the man. Police describe the man as a white male who was 5'8 to 6 feet tall and weighed about 150 pounds. The man was 30 to 40-years-old with short brown hair, goatee, wearing a blue tank top, tan cargo shorts, a black knee brace (right knee), and white ankle socks (no shoes or wallet). The male has a tattoo on his right shoulder of a Viking head with helmet and on his left shoulder of a skull and grim reaper type image.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Discarded Cigarette Causes Union Gap Motel Fire

Yakima area firefighters have been busy so far this week with brush fire and a house fire in this heat as they try to save property and lives while trying to stay cool themselves. On Tuesday firefighters were busy with a fire at the Sunset Motel in Union Gap. Firefighters arrived at about 9:50 a.m. Tuesday and found a fire in the attic of the motel. 7 units in the motel at 3401 Main Street were impacted by the fire and no one was injured. It took several hours to douse the flames of the fire.
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Scammers Trying To Trick You With Vaccine Lottery

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office and state officials are warning of a scam based around the state's vaccine lottery program. Every Tuesday until July 13 the state picks winners from the pool of people who have been vaccinated in Washington. The winners are contacted by phone but state officials say they would never ask for financial information like bank accounts or Social Security numbers. But those are the things the scammers will ask you for if you get a scam call. That's a red flag say authorities. State officials say all they need to ask you about is the information you wrote down when you received your shot. They will only ask you to confirm the information so they can get you your prize.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Yakima Police Hoping You Can Help Solve Unsolved Murders

The Yakima Police Department has a lot of unsolved murders on the books and they're hoping a new addition to the department's web page will help generate tips. The Department has created an interactive map at yakimapolice.org with dots showing the location of 32 unsolved murders or cold cases over the last 10 years that the department wants to solve and clear from the books. They also want to give families closure.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Man Shoots Burglar Found in Yakima Home

Yakima Police are investigating the cities latest homicide reported Thursday. Capt. Jay Seely says officers were called to 207 East N Street at about 7:47 p.m. after getting a 911 call from a woman that there was a burglar in her daughter's bedroom. A press release says the woman told police her boyfriend was armed with a pistol and was confronting the burglar inside the home. Capt. Seely says the 911 dispatcher heard someone yell and then shots were fired.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Reward and Go Fund Me Campaign Created To Find Shooters

A Go Fund Me campaign currently has $35,000 and growing for a Yakima family who is dealing with the loss of two family members who were shot by local gangs. Yakima Police say two people shot on June 10th in Yakima had nothing to do with gangs and were in the area where they were shot to look at a home.
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Your Chance to Help K9 Officers That Help You

This Saturday will go to the dogs. K9's working for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and The Yakima Police Department and you can help. Everyone living in the Yakima Valley has a chance to support K-9 Officers who work for the Yakima Police Department and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. The event is called "Kome Out For K9's." It's set to happen Saturday, June 26 at Tailgaters in Selah from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Two Shootings Monday Under Investigation No Arrests

Officers with the Yakima Police Department gang unit are working overtime trying to put a stop to local gang activity and recent gang related shootings. The latest happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday. Capt. Jay Seely says officers found a 25-year-old man who was shot in the stomach after he was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. Seely says the man, a known gang member wouldn't talk to police or tell them any details of what had happened other than he had gone to a store in the 1500 block of South 16th Street and come back with a gunshot to his stomach. He says people who took him to the hospital also refused to offer any details other than to say they'll take care of it themselves.
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Charging Criminal Behavior – More Complicated Than It Looks On TV

Perhaps you've seen the books or the lists about how some of us learn life's lessons. Titles like - Everything You need to know about life You learned from Kindergarten or From Your Dog, Or Your Cat, or From Star Wars, or Noah's Ark, or From Dolly Parton (really! Everything I Need to Know I Learned from Dolly Parton: Country Wisdom for Life's Little Challenges Hardcover – November 3, 2020 by Juliana Sharaf) ...you know, those kind of titles.