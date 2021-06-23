Cancel
Melissa McCarthy, Kenneth Branagh, Edgar Wright Movies Among First Named For 2021 Toronto Film Festival; In-Person Theatre And Digital Screenings Planned

By Pete Hammond
Deadline
Deadline
 10 days ago
Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho, Celine Sciamma’s Petite Maman, and Theodore Melfi’s Netflix dramedy The Starling starring Melissa McCarthy and Kevin Kline are among the first announced official selections of the 46th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival taking place September 9-18 2021. TIFF is getting a jump on its usual programming announcement (beginning with the fest’s Gala and Special Presentations on July 20) with this “sampling” of what TIFF has in store as the festival attempts to go back to some in person screenings at their key venues, after being largely digital in 2020 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic which still is causing problems for Canada. In addition to emphasizing the availability of the live screenings, the fest is touting the return of the digital TIFF Bell Lightbox and TIFF Bell Digital Talks Platforms that worked so well last year as attendance from outside Canada made a trip to TIFF impossible for international press and filmmakers and stars.

deadline.com
